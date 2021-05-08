DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $283,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

