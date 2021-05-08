Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hiscox to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 949.10 ($12.40).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 847.80 ($11.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 937.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.85.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25). Also, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total value of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

