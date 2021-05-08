Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,753.33 ($35.97).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.70) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,086.49 ($27.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The firm has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,338.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,445.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson acquired 1,600 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £35,248 ($46,051.74). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total transaction of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.