NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,111,682. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.