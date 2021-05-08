ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Release Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.