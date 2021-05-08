Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

