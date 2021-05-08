AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $24.48. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 118,155 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $919.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.
In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
