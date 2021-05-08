AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.18

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $24.48. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 118,155 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $919.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

