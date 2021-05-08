InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,816.73

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,816.73 ($62.93) and traded as high as GBX 5,124 ($66.95). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,116 ($66.84), with a volume of 376,150 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,046.15 ($52.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,092.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,816.73.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

