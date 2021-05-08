Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) shares dropped 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY)

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.