Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.12. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 110,222 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.10.
About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)
Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.
