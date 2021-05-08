Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.12. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 110,222 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

