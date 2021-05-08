PressOne Price Tops $0.0333 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $7,257.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PressOne has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PRS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.