Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $4.90. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 65,759 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 16,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 41,295 shares of company stock worth $160,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

