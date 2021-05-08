CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,501.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $4,501.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00065274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 196,460.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.00330522 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00043667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004310 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,158,753 coins and its circulating supply is 136,158,753 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

