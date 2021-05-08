UnMarshal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $4.74 or 0.00008129 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.93 or 0.01108576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.13 or 0.00762885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,003.17 or 0.99857449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

