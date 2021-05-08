Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock remained flat at $$14.47 during trading on Friday. 239,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 over the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

