ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,728. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

