PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.13.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 723,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,024. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $180.21.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

