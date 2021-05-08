New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. New Senior Investment Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.130-0.130 EPS.

Shares of SNR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.79. 578,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,247. The stock has a market cap of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of -61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

