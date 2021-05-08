Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Trading Down 18.3%

Shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) fell 18.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several research firms have commented on TGVSF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tryg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Tryg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

