APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

APAJF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

