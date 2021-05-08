Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Shares Down 16.3%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) shares were down 16.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in Delhi and Mumbai. It offers GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.

