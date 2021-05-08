Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

REKR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

