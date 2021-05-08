Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Koppers updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.

KOP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. 192,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,412. Koppers has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

