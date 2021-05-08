Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Koppers updated its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-4.600 EPS.
KOP traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. 192,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,412. Koppers has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
