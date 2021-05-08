AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.