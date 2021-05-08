Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $1.43 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $544.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

