Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.85-3.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

EMR stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 3,415,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $95.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

