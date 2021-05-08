Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.34. 233,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

