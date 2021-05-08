FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading Up 5%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). Approximately 256,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 294,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.05. The company has a market capitalization of £308.85 million and a P/E ratio of 35.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

