SPINDLE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $478,983.98 and $41.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,169.98 or 1.00096139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.93 or 0.00727757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $718.99 or 0.01237211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.00353059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00192931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005652 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

