Pirl Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $344,370.71 and approximately $17.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,533.18 or 0.06079732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.65 or 0.02458345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.85 or 0.00607175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00208254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.22 or 0.00829784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.79 or 0.00672450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00558399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

