Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Earnings Results

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $665.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

