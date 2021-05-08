FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.
NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $44.80.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.