FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Get FOX alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.24.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.