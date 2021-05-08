Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.07 million.

KLIC stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,186,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.