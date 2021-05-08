Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.62 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 11,150,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,997,140. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.85.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

