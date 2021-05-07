Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Sell

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Shares of IVAC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 123,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,682. Intevac has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Intevac by 48.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intevac by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

