Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:BCC traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $71.34. 465,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

