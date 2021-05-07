Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 8,497,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

