Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 8,497,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.
