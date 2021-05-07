Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

ESNT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,051. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.