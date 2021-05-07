AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Reaches $504,212.74

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $504,212.74 and $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

