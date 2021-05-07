GravityCoin (GXX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $108,116.98 and $13.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00068989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00261626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01116375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.06 or 0.00764189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,989.38 or 0.99794409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,642,610 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

