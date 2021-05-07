James R. Zarley Sells 1,879 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TXRH stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 538,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,702. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.