Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells 78,947 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BX traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $90.04. 4,330,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.58.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.