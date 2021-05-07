Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARAV traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 153,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,215. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

