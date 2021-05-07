MetaHash (MHC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.22 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $85.49 million and $5.22 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00261794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.52 or 0.01131111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.00767743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,077.20 or 0.99908394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,705,387,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,536,147,320 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

