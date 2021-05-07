Dynamic Price Tops $1.53 on Major Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $23.57 million and $19,626.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,130.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.76 or 0.06068696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.01 or 0.02446243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.00609416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00209696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.00827818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.15 or 0.00678052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.00560434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.