BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Cap of $201,297.63

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $201,297.63 and $62.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.03 or 0.00720843 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,144.12 or 0.01968193 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,873,700 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

