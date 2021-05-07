Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. 1,066,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,831. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

