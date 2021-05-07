American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

NYSE AIG traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 5,335,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,579. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

