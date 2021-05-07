Neutron (NTRN) Hits Market Cap of $342,492.10

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $342,492.10 and approximately $185.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

