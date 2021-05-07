Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0058 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $106,891.59 and approximately $68.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.66 or 0.00553445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00234350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00264703 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004733 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

